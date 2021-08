KUALA LUMPUR: The government is easing restrictions related to quarantine and travel for fully vaccinated individuals throughout the country effective Tuesday (Aug 10), with the relaxation applicable to all phases of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said with this relaxation, fully vaccinated married couples who are living apart are allowed to cross district or state borders to meet up.

Apart from this, parents who are fully vaccinated are also allowed to cross district and state borders to meet their children under 18 years old, he said.

“Malaysian travellers and non-citizens with homes in Malaysia (including Permanent Residents and Malaysia MY Second Home participants) who are fully vaccinated are allowed to undergo compulsory home quarantine on their return to the country and will be given digital Home Surveillance Order (HSO),“ he added.

The prime minister said this in his special address over local television stations today regarding the relaxation of restrictions for individuals who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Muhyiddin explained that an individual is recognised as fully vaccinated only 14 days after getting their second jab for two-dose vaccines such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

For single-dose vaccines such as Johnson & Johnson and CanSino, the vaccine recipient will be considered as fully vaccinated 28 days after getting their jabs.

Mindful of requests from the public to attend prayers at mosques and suraus, Muhyiddin said the government had agreed to allow only prayer activities for worshippers who have been fully vaccinated and this is applicable to all phases of the PPN.

He said mosque and surau managements should implement standard operating procedure (SOP) on public health protocols such as wearing of face masks and physical distancing and ensure that the worshippers immediately leave after performing their prayers.

“Those who turn up to perform prayers must show mosque and surau personnel the digital certificate on Covid-19 vaccination as proof that they have been fully vaccinated.

”This facility is also granted to non-Muslims to attend (prayers at) their houses of worship, and it is subject to the state religious authorities and National Unity Ministry for houses of worship other than Islam,” he said. — Bernama