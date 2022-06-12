Govt to import egg from foreign sources to meet domestic need

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to import chicken eggs from several foreign sources as a short-term solution to meet domestic demand.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu in a statement today said the ministry has identified a number of sources to ensure the supply of chicken eggs in the market.

“The ministry will also ensure that chicken eggs are safe to consume and meet the set standards. All protocols and procedures set by the government must be followed without compromise.

“Eggs which are a protein-rich daily food which is popular among Malaysians has an average consumption rate of 968 million eggs per month,“ he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said several measures would be implemented to reduce the cost of living including reducing the price of chicken eggs.

Sabu said the initiative to bring in chicken eggs from outside sources was not to add pressure on the local chicken egg industry operators but rather to ensure that the supply in the country was not interrupted as well as to look after the welfare of the people.

He said the need to bring in chicken eggs from outside sources will also be reviewed once the supply of chicken eggs has stabilised and has also asked Agriculture and Food Security Secretary-General Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid to look at the impact of importing chicken eggs from outside sources to the existing local industry.

In addition, Sabu said Agrobank was also asked to submit proposals to help suppliers and small entrepreneurs to remain competitive in the industry.

“The ministry is always working with various approaches to ensure that the country’s chicken egg supply will be stable again at competitive prices. The ministry is confident that the issue of lack of chicken egg supply can be resolved in the near future with the cooperation of various parties,“ he said. - Bernama