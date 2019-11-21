Govt to review arrest provision of Sosma, but will keep law

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is studying the provisions for arrest in the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) as part of the review of the security law, according to Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pix) today.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of legal affairs said he was also involved in the review committee that included Home Ministry representatives.

“We are looking into reviewing the arrest provision’s (detention without trial) period of 28 days, and giving detainees access to legal counsel ... but like it or not, the country still needs the security law,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

The committee concluded that such security laws were necessary for Malaysia, he added.

When asked when the amendments will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, he said the committee needed to engage the various agencies and other stakeholders beforehand.

Earlier today, a group of some 30 protesters outside Parliament called on the government to repeal the law.

Among the protestors were family members of those detained under Sosma for their alleged links with Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh also urged the government to keep its promise to repeal the draconian law.

“The government can’t just sit down quietly after it promised the people that it would abolish the law in its manifesto,” he said.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said he would bring the matter up to the cabinet.