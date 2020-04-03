Govt to sponsor food, accommodation of stranded graduated Malaysians overseas

PUTRAJAYA: The government will cover the cost of the accommodation and food for its sponsored students overseas who have graduated but are unable to leave their host countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (pix).

“Many parents have complained that their children who are supposed to return home, and they can’t afford to pay for rent, food and other essentials.

“Therefore, the government through sponsor agencies such as Mara, JPA, KPT and Petronas will help in terms of the accommodation and food,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said that in a news conference after the Special Ministerial Committee on the Movement Control Order (MCO)’s meeting, here today.

In a related development, Ismail Sabri said private entities are welcomed to help the government in bringing home Malaysian students abroad.

However, they have to follow procedures provided by the government to avoid unnecessary issues once they have arrived here, he said.

“If there are entities that are willing to help in bringing home our students, please contact us (National Security Council),” he added. - Bernama