Govt warns stern action against traders who raise price of face masks

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will be taking stern actions against traders who raise unreasonably high prices for five types of face masks, which are categorised as controlled items.

KPDNHEP in a statement said the ministry found many are taking advantage and raising prices of face masks and actions could be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

It said the five types of face masks are single ply (ear loop) face mask (medical / surgical) set at RM5 per box for wholesale price and its retail price is RM7, the two-ply (ear loop) wholesale price is RM8 per box and its retail price is RM10 per box.

Apart from that the three-ply face mask (ear loop) is set at RM25 per box and is sold at 80 sen per piece at retail price.

For the three-ply face mask (surgical and medical) (tie-on), the wholesale price is RM30 per box and is retailed at 80 sen per piece while the N95 face mask is set at RM100 per box at wholesale price and RM6 per unit at retail price. — Bernama