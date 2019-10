PUTRAJAYA: The government will definitely take action in the event of discriminations by employers against job applicants even though there is no specific law that protects job seekers, said Human Resources Deputy Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar (pix).

He said the Employment Act 1955 was more focused direct on safeguarding the interests of those who were working and job seekers had not been included in the job scheme.

Mahfuz said, although there were parties who expressed fears about discrimination against job seekers, the ministry had not received any official complaints regarding the matter.

However, he said, job seekers who were discriminated against could make a complaint to the Labour Department for investigation.

“Employers will be reprimanded against committing such acts,“ he said when asked by reporters about measures to protect job seekers, after attending the ministerial level language week.

For example, Mahfuz said neglience in making an advertisement on seeking workers who were fluent in Mandarin by a company in Sungai Petani, Kedah gave the perception that the employers were racists in nature.

Despite no official complaints, he said the ministry had contacted the employers and was told that the company, which had a majority Malay workers, wanted some workers who were fluent in Mandarin due to business necessities, he said.

‘’Carelessness in making the advertisement had led rise to public misinterpretations but after being advised, the company apologised over the mistake,’’ he said.

He also stressed that it was not apt for employers to place conditions to hire workers based on discriminatory issues such as gender, race, religion, pregnancy or wearing clothes which covered parts of body in accordance with Islam (aurat). — Bernama