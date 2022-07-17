Govt will allow farmers to cultivate idle land for farming: Malacca CM

MALACCA: Farmers will be allowed to carry out agricultural activities on idle land owned by the government, especially for growing cash crops, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the development of fallow land could increase agricultural production in Malacca, thus ensuring adequate supply of food to cater for the population.

“Making use of idle land for agriculture was among the matters discussed earlier in the Menteri Besar and Chief Minister’s meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“As such, I have asked the Land and Mines Office in the three districts to take note of this and allow any interested parties to cultivate the land and grow their crops,“ he told reporters in Ayer Keroh here yesterday.

Earlier, Sulaiman officiated at the 2022 Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPN) celebration which was also attended by Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister 1 Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah.

The three-day programme themed ‘Agriculture Catalyzes the Economy of the Malaysian Family’ being participated by 92 exhibitors from all over Malacca, has attracted over 10,000 visitors. — Bernama