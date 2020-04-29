Govt will consider allowing childcare centres to operate

PETALING JAYA: The government may consider permitting childcare centres to open during the movement control order (MCO), as more business sectors are now being allowed to operate.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the matter would be discussed in tomorrow’s special ministerial committee meeting on Covid-19 before a decision is made.

“I understand that when parents go to work, there’s no one at home to look after their children. This matter will be elaborated tomorrow, for us to come up with a more detailed standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Previously, I have already asked each ministries to come up with proposals and SOPs for services under their purview. So let’s wait for tomorrow,” he said in the government’s daily non-health press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail was asked to comment on concerns raised by parents who are working in essential services and have to go to work during the MCO period.

Many parents have also claimed that some childcare centres continue to ask them to pay their monthly fees, despite them not operating.

Presently, childcare centres are not listed among the essential services that are being allowed to operate during the length of the MCO.