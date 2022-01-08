Govt will ensure probe on Azam Baki done in accordance with law

PUTRAJAYA: The probe on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) is being done in accordance with the law, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said.

He said the government is giving this assurance, adding that the case is now being looked at by two parties - the Securities Commission (SC) and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

“I am aware many are demanding for action to be taken against Tan Sri Azam. However, I would like to remind everyone that this matter is still under investigation and we are only able to make a decision on the matter upon completion of the investigation by the SC and PDRM.

“Pending the completion of these investigations, I hope that everyone will stay calm as we are trying our best to resolve it in the best manner possible,” Wan Junaidi said in a statement, here, today.

Meanwhile, on demands to place the MACC under Parliament, Wan Junaidi said this was not a simple matter and needs to be looked into carefully.

“In order for MACC to be effective, it needs to operate independently.

“The establishment of MACC under the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694) ensures the Commission’s independence and this should not be compromised in any way,” he said.

