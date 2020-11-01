Govt will support young entrepreneurs in rabbit meat production

PERMAISURI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries will continue to encourage young entrepreneurs to venture into rabbit meat production, Deputy Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said.

He said the industry has great potential as demand for rabbit meat had been increasing and it could be an alternative to beef and mutton as a protein source.

“There are several advantages in rabbit breeding including its short production cycle, lower operating costs and fast, lucrative returns,” he told reporters after a seminar on potential of rabbit meat production and modern fertigation for young entrepreneurs at Peladang Setiu Agro Resort here, last night.

He added that current rabbit population in the country is estimated at 33,701, which includes broiler and pet rabbits.

“Average rabbit meat production is almost 1,000 kilogrammes (kg) per month and the selling price is about RM35 per kg. Rabbits usually weigh between 1kg to 1.6kg each and they can be slaughtered after 60 to 90 days,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Veterinary Services Department (JPV) director Dr Mohd Termizi Ghazali said the department together with the state government would continue to support efforts in developing the industry through the implementation of several advisory services programmes as well as courses on livestock production.

“So far, we have assisted three potential farmers through the Young Agropreneur Scheme by providing them the necessary equipment, infrastructure and livestock feed amounting to RM60,000.

“JPV also provides assistance to rabbit breeders and is planning to build a rabbit slaughterhouse with halal status in the Kuala Nerus district,“ he said.

He added that rabbit meat-based products such as burgers, marinated and grilled rabbit meat, rabbit satay and other products are always in high demand. -Bernama