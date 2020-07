KUALA LUMPUR: The government is always prepared to consider requests from the business community affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, including the need for wage subsidy, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix).

The senior minister said further initiatives and needs could be looked at if necessary, such as for the Employment Retention Programme (ERP) under the Wage Subsidy Programme, which would end on Sept 30, in order to address the rising unemployment.

“We’re still engaging with the stakeholders because the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) is a very dynamic plan. It’s not just one-off.

“We’re monitoring very closely the implementation and execution of this initiative. If there are additional needs, we’ll address those issues,“ he told a press conference after visiting aluminum factory Stellar Focus Sdn Bhd in Ulu Yam, Gombak, here yesterday.

He was replying to a question on whether the government would continue the Wage Subsidy Programme to deter ailing companies from closing down and laying off workers.

Mohamed Azmin, however, explained that the business community’s reliance on the ERP was expected to lessen as businesses were being allowed to resume operations.

“Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package and Penjana are to assist business operators to mitigate consequences due to Covid-19 and also due to the implementation of Movement Control Order.

“But we’ve decided to restart the economy. Most of the economic sectors have already reopened and the companies have resumed their business activities,” he said. — Bernama