GPS has to review its ‘pro-cronies policy’: Chong

KUCHING: Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen wants Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to review the Gabungan Parti Sarawak-led (GPS) state government’s ‘pro-cronies policy’ instead of having it loudly claiming that the federal government is collecting the wealth of the state.

Chong said he was not denying that Sarawak had contributed to the national coffer through its oil and gas revenue as well as through the Sales and Service Tax (SST), which was previously known as the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“However, Sarawak is rich not only because of oil and gas. We are rich because we have coal, we used to have gold, we have timber and abundance of land. All these natural resources are or managed by the state government.

“But the management of these natural resources by the state government has made the majority the Sarawakians poor while making a handful of the selected Sarawakians super-rich,“ Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman, told a news conference at the DAP headquarters here today. — Bernama