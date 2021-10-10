GPS ready to face young voters in Sarawak state election - Abdullah Saidol

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not afraid to face young voters in the next state election and would welcome them as the inheritors who would determine the future.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) assistant secretary-general Datuk Abdullah Saidol said the state government which is founded by GPS has prioritised the views of the younger generation even before the bill to enable Malaysians aged 18 and above to vote was passed by Parliament.

“We respect the vision and views of the young voters who would be the inheritors to the development of the state and defenders of the special position of Sarawak under MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) and the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Abdullah Saidol who is also the Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) said this after the investiture ceremony on the 85th birthday of Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud here, yesterday.

The issue of GPS in which PBB is the main component party was raised by opposition party, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) which alleged GPS was expediting the 12th state election as it was afraid of facing voters aged 18 and above who could be voting in the state election if it is further delayed.

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh in a statement yesterday quoting reliable sources said GPS was trying to speed up the state election to avoid facing the young voters.

-Bernama