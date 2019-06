KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (pix) has advised Grab drivers to be careful when picking up passengers.

He said even though the occupation is a source of income, the safety factor should be a priority to avoid untoward incidents.

“Should the passenger appears to be suspicious, it is better to find another passenger even though the action would affect their income,” he said when met after a Royal Malaysian Police iftar with the Deputy Home Minister at the Sabah police contingent headquarters here tonight.

Also present was Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

In this regard, he praised the quick action of Sabah police with the cooperation of Grab in nabbing the suspected murderers of Grab driver Mohd Hanafiee Jaafar, 27, who was killed in a robbery on May 24. — Bernama