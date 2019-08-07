Grab late on paying back commission fee to drivers

KUALA LUMPUR: Grab drivers are expected to get their refund of 5% commission fee today. This comes after more than 48 hours have passed since the designated payment date.

The e-hailing operator has made a statement on 28th July via their driver’s app that the 5% commission fee will be reimbursed to their drivers on 5th August.

However, it is understood by theSun that as of the morning of 7th August, “Manual-Accept” drivers have yet to receive their refund as promised by Grab.

“It has been more than 48 hours since the 5th of August and these drivers have yet to receive a single cent of the 5% refund that was promised by Grab,” said the Malaysia E-Hailing Drivers Association (Mehda) President Daryl Chong in a statement this morning at 11am.

“When I sent out the press release in the morning, no one has got it (5% refund), but now as of 2.15pm, a lot of them (Grab drivers) have received it. I guess all of them should be getting the 5% today,” he told theSun when contacted.

Grab decided to go ahead with charging their “Manual-Accept” drivers 25% commission fee from 12th till 28th July despite the 20% commission ruling set by Ministry of Transport starting 12th July. This new regulation prohibits e-hailing operators from collecting more than 20% commission from their drivers.

The company’s move to reimburse drivers comes after protest from some drivers for charging more than the 20% commission allowed by government.