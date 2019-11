KUALA LUMPUR: Graduate unemployment will be amongst the topics discussed at the Dewan Rakyat today, alongside questions on the pension scheme expiry date, and the process to restore abandoned Felda second generation housing.

In the Order Paper posted on the Parliament website for question and answer session, Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PH-Tanah Merah) will start the session by asking for explanation on the reasons why some graduates are still unemployed in the past two years.

At the same session, Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom (PH-Tampin) will be asking for the exact data on the housing needs among second generation Felda settlers apart from actions to ensure the group get their houses.

Another hot topic is a question by Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) who wants to know the total amount of national assets sold to foreign interests in percentage and ringgit.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (BN-Kepala Batas) is seeking clarification on the expiry date of the pension scheme for government officers and whether the scheme is better to sustain government retirees.

After the session which is expected to end at about 12 noon, focus will be on the tabling of the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2019 for the first reading by the Health Ministry before the sitting proceeds to debate the Supply Bill (2020).

The Dewan Rakyat session is scheduled to be held until Dec 5. — Bernama