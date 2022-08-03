Graft: CEO among eight individuals held by MACC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested eight individuals, including the chief executive officer (CEO) of an information technology (IT) company, for allegedly receiving bribes in return for securing foreign worker quotas.

According to a source, the five men and three women, aged 40 to 60, were nabbed at the MACC Headquarters here between 7 pm and 11 pm yesterday when they were present to give their statements.

The source said all of them were suspected of receiving bribes between RM800 and RM1,500 in return for helping employers or agents in the process of obtaining foreign worker quotas.

“The IT company is believed to have been appointed by the government as the platform provider for foreign worker applications and has already been involved in processing 345,861 quotas from May to July 29 this year,” said the source.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin issued a remand order for three days until Friday (Aug 5) against six individuals, including the CEO, following MACC’s application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

According to the source, two other individuals, namely a man and a woman, were released on MACC bail after their statements were recorded.

Meanwhile, when contacted, MACC senior investigations director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrest, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 16 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama