Graft: MACC conducts forensic investigation on UiTM accounts

KUALA SELANGOR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is conducting a forensic investigation into the accounts of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Holdings for any wrongdoings, like corruption, embezzlement or power abuse following claims of losses incurred by the university.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said the university had fully cooperated in the investigation and provided the relevant documents.

“So far, we have received the documents needed, so a forensic investigation will be conducted into the UiTM account.

“We need to find out how the losses occurred. Maybe, it could be due to certain projects, and with some losses here and there, when added together, the amount becomes high,“ he said after the opening of a new MACC branch office here today.

It was previously reported by the media that UiTM had recorded accumulated pre-tax losses of up to RM157.04 million for four consecutive years in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Azam said the investigation, conducted since two years ago, was based on complaints received by the MACC.

On the new MACC branch here, he said they wanted to expand the services of MACC and at the same time make it easier for the local people to deal with the commission.

“The relocation of the MACC branch here from Klang is a necessity given the rapid development of the Kuala Selangor district and its strategic location on the west coast of Selangor,“ he said.

The office is located at the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council Plaza (MPKS). - Bernama