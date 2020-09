KUALA LUMPUR: A 70-year-old-woman was robbed while she was refuelling her motorcycle at a petrol station in Bandar Baru Fasa 3, Sungai Buloh, last Saturday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar (pix) said the incident occurred at about 9am when a man approached the woman from behind and covered her mouth, before snatching a backpack she was carrying and fled on a waiting motorcycle.

“The bag contained the victim’s identity card, her grandchildren’s My Kid, Peduli Sihat card and RM200,” she said, adding that the police had obtained footage of a closed circuit television camera at the station to identify the suspects.

A 24-second video, believed to be of the incident, had went viral on the social media.-Bernama