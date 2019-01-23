Grandmothers call on daughters-in-law to return their grandchildren

KUALA LUMPUR: Two local grandmothers are pining for the return of their grandchildren after their mothers, who are foreign nationals, allegedly took them out of the country.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong said the grandmothers are hoping to be reunited with their grandchildren, especially with Chinese New Year coming.

Grace Chan Boon Si, 64, and Ng Yoon Mooi, 81, are pleading their daughters-in-law to bring home their grandchildren Eunice Chieng Mi Yen, four, and Lau Zhen Xuan, seven.

Ng’s 51-year-old son Lau Hong Wan has been married to Tjhai Nyiat Fah, a 34-year-old Indonesian since 2008.

She said Tjhai took Zhen Xuan back to Kalimantan in Indonesia for a vacation on Nov 23 last year and did not return.

Chan’s 33-year-old son Chieng Lee Ching also faces a similar dilemma after his Chinese national wife, Chen Ying Feng, 30, took Eunice back to He Nan in China on May 1 last year.

Chong said out of 14 similar cases recorded since last year, 12 cases involved foreign wives from Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, China and Myanmar.