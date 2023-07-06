Great Heart Charity Bazaar raises RM43,400 and draws 1,000 visitors

PETALING JAYA: Klang witnessed an incredible display of unity, diversity and generosity at a charity bazaar held on May 28.

The event, which attracted over 1,000 participants, co-organised by Great Heart Charity Association (GHCA) along with The Page Asia, Jalan Jalan Klang, Lions Club Selangor TCM, Journey of Love, and NGO 543, not only showcased captivating performances, exciting lucky draws, and a diverse range of vendors but also raised a provisional sum of RM43,422.17 in funds.

These proceeds will go towards funding medical aids, including subsidies for dialysis aid, TCM sessions for the community, and ad-hoc medical aids.

Great Heart Charity Bazaar was officaiated by Pandamaran state assemblyman Tony Leong Tuck Chee, who commended the tireless efforts of GHCA in helping numerous individuals over the years.

“GHCA has been instrumental in positively impacting the lives of many. This charity bazaar is a testament to their dedication and commitment to creating a stronger and more compassionate community. I am proud to witness the unity and generosity displayed by everyone present,” he said.

The Great Heart Charity Bazaar was not just about raising funds but also played the role in promoting local tourism and community activities at Pandamaran Klang. One of the co-organizers of the event, Jalan-jalan Klang, held a booth promoting the cultural history and tourism of Klang, engaging attendees in the rich heritage of the area.

There were also do-gooders who purchased the coupons and donated them to charity homes nearby.

This made the event fun-filled for children from various charity homes, old folk’s homes, as well as OKU homes. Among the participating homes were Grace Home, Padmasambhava Children Loving Association, Good Samaritan Home and many others.

Attendees not only had a great time but also got to enjoy new haircuts, soothing massages, and even manicures and foot herbology, adding an extra element of relaxation and pampering to the event.

The excitement reached its peak during the lucky draw, where participants eagerly awaited the announcement of the winners. Generous contributions from local businesses and sponsors added an extra element of thrill to the proceedings. Lucky draw winners walked away with exciting prizes, further enhancing the joyous spirit of the event.

The success of the Great Heart Charity Bazaar was not possible without the immense support from volunteers, including students who are beneficiaries of GHCA’s study aid program. These students gave back to society through volunteer community work, embodying the spirit of giving and making a positive impact within their community.

“We are immensely grateful to all our co-organizers, sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and attendees who contributed to the success of this charity bazaar,“ said Angie Ng, Great Heart Charity Bazaar 2023 chairperson. “Together, we created a memorable event that not only raised funds but also promoted unity, cultural understanding, and community engagement.”