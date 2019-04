KUALA LUMPUR: An environmental group has urged the government to step up its efforts in addressing climate change.

Klima Action Malaysia spokesman Reza Abedi said several steps could be taken, including improving climate literacy, imposing stricter environmental regulations and enforcement, and having more robust climate assessments as a pre-condition for approval of new infrastructure projects.

“We have less than 11 years to take climate action to limit a temperature rise of 1.5°C, or face worsening droughts, floods, extreme heat waves, declining food production and increased rates of extinction,“ he told theSun today.

“Sadly, a Merdeka Centre survey in 2016 found that only 32% of Malaysians are concerned about climate change. Inaction now means a bleak future marred by conflict, famine and mass migration; all things that Malaysia is not prepared for and that we hope to avert.”

He said the group would send a memorandum on this to Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change, and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar and Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok before the next Parliament sitting.

The group organised a climate change rally today in conjunction with Earth Day, which falls tomorrow.