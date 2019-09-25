Group of 16 Sikh bikers on charity ride to raise funds for cancer society

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of 16 Sikh bikers from the Santana Riderz Malaysia Club today began their charity ride expedition which will cover four countries to raise awareness and funds for the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NSCM).

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo flagged off the bikers as they embarked on their 40-day journey at Gurdwara Sahib Parliament, Padang Merbok here, this morning.

The 16,000km journey across Thailand, Myanmar, India and Pakistan is also being held in conjunction with the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, the founder of Sikhism.

Gobind said the ride is a noble initiative as the funds raised could be channelled to ease the struggle of cancer patients.

“So I ask the people to give their support and help them,” he told reporters after launching the expedition.

Gobind also announced an RM10,000 contribution to support the initiative.

All funds raised will be channelled to NSCM and interested contributors can send donations through the link here, https://bit.ly/2mvMx8d