GRS drops Bersatu as coalition member: Ongkili

KOTA KINABALU: The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Supreme Council has dropped Bersatu as a member of the coalition in its meeting on Dec 9, said GRS deputy chairman Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (pix).

Ongkili, who is Parti Bersatu Sabah president, said the Supreme Council, in the meeting chaired by him, also decided to retain Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as GRS chairman.

“The meeting also decided to join the Unity Government on the commitment to build a stable government to ensure people’s well-being and the development of the country,“ he said in a statement today.

Therefore, he said Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee or Bersatu had nothing to do with the Cooperation Agreement to form a Unity Government.

Yesterday, Ronald claimed that the agreement signed by GRS was not valid, because Bersatu as a member of GRS was never involved in any discussion to join the agreement.

On Friday, four major political party coalitions - Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), GRS - and Parti Warisan (Warisan) that form the Malaysian Unity Government signed the agreement to ensure political stability and drive the country’s economy. - Bernama