Guan Eng demands Muhyiddin apologise over Albukhary foundation tax exemption revocation remarks

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been asked to openly apologise over his remarks regarding the revocation of Albukhary Foundation’s tax exemption.

The demand was made by DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, who also urged Muhyiddin to retract his statement immediately, providing the former prime minister till today to do so.

Lim said legal action would be taken against Muhyiddin if he did not comply with the demand.

“I hope he retracts his statement and apologises to resolve this issue. If not, I will take further action,” he said during a media conference at the Parliament building here today.

During the Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that Lim, as then-finance minister, did not ever revoke the tax exemption given to Albukhary Foundation as claimed.

Anwar said that the allegation was untrue and the truth was that Albukhary Foundation’s tax exemption was only given on Feb 25, 2021.

The prime minister said that under Subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967, tax exemptions were not under the jurisdiction of ministers or prime ministers, but was under the sole authority of the Inland Revenue Board director-general. - Bernama