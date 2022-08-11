Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream products recalled from sale: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream products have been recalled from sale since last month after being detected to contain a carcinogenic substance, ethylene oxide (ETO) above the permitted level.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said since the issue was reported and notification received by the Ministry of Health (MOH) last month, the importing company had voluntarily recalled the products from the market.

“The MOH took note that the Haagen-Dazs ice cream products have been recalled from the European market as they contained ethylene oxide, based on the notification by the European Union Rapid Alerts Systems for Food and Feed (EURASAFF),” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the notification stated that there had been a recall of ice cream products from France that contain vanilla extract from Madagascar which was found to contain more than the permitted level of ETO and that the products were being sold in several countries including Malaysia.

“Continuous monitoring has also been carried out to ensure that the products are not marketed in the country,” he said.

ETO is a chemical gas compound often used for fumigation purposes to kill pests such as insects.

It is also used as an active ingredient in detergents and is not permitted for use on surfaces that come into contact with food.

Dr Noor Hisham said the MOH was always aware and concerned about things that can threaten the health of consumers and those who have doubts about the sale of the products can contact the nearest District Health Office.

Inquiries can also be made at http://moh.spab.gov.my or via the Food Safety and Quality Division’s Facebook page. - Bernama