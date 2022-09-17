Hadi’s stance changes every week, says Mat Sabu

PETALING JAYA: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu has echoed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in branding Pas as ‘infidels’.

The Kota Raja MP, who was the deputy president of Pas before breaking away to form Amanah, said that Pas president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang himself labelled Umno as infidels, NST reports.

“Now he is friends with Umno, so that makes him an infidel as well,“ Mohamad, reportedly told a press conference after opening the 2022 Amanah Convention today.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said Pas had become an infidel party because it chose to join hands with Umno, a party that their leader once claimed he distrusted.