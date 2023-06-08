Hajiji: Replace worn Jalur Gemilang, demonstrate love for the nation

TUARAN: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor called for the people in the state to display their love for the country by flying the Jalur Gemilang and replacing the worn flags with new ones at their respective premises to welcome the National Day celebration.

He said as Malaysians, they ought to feel proud to do so, particularly during the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemlang campaign, as this is the best time for them to demonstrate their patriotism and sow the spirit of unity among the people of varied ethnic backgrounds and religious beliefs.

“Therefore, let’s work together to nurture the feeling in the community so that the people looked up highly to and respect the Jalur Gemilang as the country’s symbol and identity,” he said in his speech at the district-level 2023 Jalur Gemilang Merdeka Kembara programme here today.

He said the theme for this year’s National Day, “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan” (Malaysia MADANI: Determination of Unity Fulfils Hope) was apt as racial unity and tolerance had been the pillar in preserving the country’s independence.

He said in a pluralistic country like Malaysia, unity among the various races and ethnicities needs to be continuously nurtured and protected because it is the only way to achieve progressive economic growth and political stability.

“I call on the people to unite and work together to protect and strengthen unity in the country. It’s the responsibility of every citizen to ensure we get to enjoy continuous prosperity and progress and not be affected by negative elements,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the state government’s efforts in realising developments planned under the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan require strong support from everyone.

“In this context, establishing strong bonds, fostering understanding, tolerance, and unity among people at various levels is an essential factor in determining the success of Sabah’s development,” he added.

Also present were Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim; State Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai; Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau, Tuaran District Officer, Hadzlan Jablee and State Information Director Jainisah Mohd Noor.

At the event, the Chief Minister flagged off a convoy of 17 vehicles, involving 66 participants representing eight public and private agencies in the state.

The Kembara convoy, organised by the State Information Department, will travel 2,300 kilometres across Sabah until Aug 31.

Meanwhile, David Stanislaus Ikot, a 27-year-old civil servant, expressed concern over the community’s lukewarm response to flying the Jalur Gemilang.

“In the past, during the National Month, we used to see the Malaysian flag hoisted everywhere, whether at government buildings or homes... but now, it’s sad to see only a few people raising the flag at their premises.

“We’re unsure why the Malaysian flag isn’t as prominently displayed as before, but we believe the Information Department’s efforts will inspire people to raise the flag at their respective premises,” he added.

A kindergarten teacher, Fauziah Samli, 37, said the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang should be made compulsory at all government and private premises.

“It is sad (not seeing many Jalur Gemilang in the streets and buildings) during the National Month... there are also government offices which have yet to fly the national flag,” she added. - Bernama