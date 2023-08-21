Hajiji: Sabah Day to be celebrated after National Day celebrations on Aug 31

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will celebrate its inaugural Sabah Day on Aug 31 to commemorate the day it became independent from British rule 60 years ago, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

He said the Sabah Day celebration will be held in Tambunan at 3pm, after the National Day celebration scheduled at Kota Kinabalu in the morning.

Hajiji said the State Cabinet made the decision during its meeting last week and had chosen Tambunan as the venue for the inaugural celebrations.

“It was also decided (by the State Cabinet) that the celebrations to mark Sabah’s important historical milestone, be celebrated annually with the venue to be rotated among the districts.

“Let us honour and commemorate the day which marked the end of the British colonial rule in Sabah and signifying our journey of coming together as a people to establish self-rule,“ he said in a statement today.

According to the statement Sabah subsequently formed the Federation of Malaysia with Malaya, Sarawak and Singapore on Sept 16, 1963.

Tambunan district is located in the interiors of Sabah, around 75 kilometers southeast of Kota Kinabalu. -Bernama