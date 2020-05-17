Halal Float on Cone by two Malaysians poised for US$100b frozen dessert industry

PETALING JAYA: Without a doubt, ice cream is one of the many favourites of Malaysians because its icy and creamy goodness melts in your mouth, making you forget about the constant hot weather that Malaysians are in.

Two Malaysians have since taken a simple ice cream float - a dessert loved by millions - and re-invent it to now become ‘greener’ and more environment friendly.

Co-founders of startup Carpe Ri Sdn Bhd, Danieul Mudali and Joon Tan, said they have a patent pending for their halal Float On Cone, giving them access to the frozen dessert industry, said to rake in US$100 billion (RM435 billion) a year.

The Float On Cone has a very small carbon footprint, as there is no need for paper, plastic cups or straws. Everything can be consumed except for a small paper sleeve for the cone and that can also be dispensed with care.

“Our innovation carries colours brilliantly,“ said Mudali in a statement.

Their innovation and its commercial potential have caught the eye of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd, an early stage start-up investor, which has picked them for its Coach and Grow Programme.

The Coach and Grow programme is administered by Proficeo and it boasts alumni start ups like MyBurgerLab, Dropeee, MyTaxi (now Grab) to name a few.

Meanwhile, Mudali and Tan is focusing their products onto their main market, which is Quick Service restaurants (QSRs) worldwide, such as McDonald’s, Jollibee, A&W and Marrybrown to name a few.

“Our innovation allows Carpe Ri to customise for clients and even gives non-food and beverage companies an opportunity to use unique dessert offerings for their branding and marketing exercises,“

“Take for example, AirAsia or Grab. We can create confections which accurately reflect their logo colours and even incorporate their unique backstory with the use of appropriate ingredients,“ said Tan.