PERMAISURI, Terengganu: A mentally-handicapped woman who went missing from her home last night was found drowned in Sungai Fikri, Penarik here today.

Setiu District Police Chief DSP Zulkifli Mat Deris said the body of Tee Ann May, 31, was found by her father Tee Lee Teck, 66, at 7.45am about 200m from where she was believed to have fallen into the river.

“When found, her body was lying face down and fully-clothed. The victim was believed to have drowned after she fell into the river, and there were no criminal elements found,” he said when contacted today.

Tee who has had mental problems since small was believed to have left home alone before her father realised she was missing at about 10.30pm.

Tee’s body was sent to Setiu Hospital for further action. — Bernama