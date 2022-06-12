Hannah wants to meet athletes for discussion

PUTRAJAYA: Newly-appointed Youth and Sports (KBS) Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) hopes to meet athletes soon to discuss their needs and welfare.

She told a press conference after reporting for duty at at Menara KBS here that she had no intention of disrupting the athletes’ preparation by making sudden changes.

“I have no intention of introducing new programmes, I want to hear from the athletes first and find a way to strengthen the existing programmes...They can continue with their existing programmes. if we keep changing the direction, it will be difficult for them to follow,” she said.

She also expressed the need for transparency in carrying out responsibility and accountability in spending.

“If there is a need, we will display (online who and which association receives the allocation) so that there is transparency, everyone knows where the budget goes, what it is spent for,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hannah said she believed her experience as Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, during which she was also involved in drafting the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021, would help her in the tabling of the proposed Safe Sports Act.

“I have heard comments about the Safe Sports Act...I will hear from the management first, and based on their findings, I will give a new priority,“ she said.

Other areas she would focus on included ensuring that sports are accessible for everyone, providing a safe space for athletes, and collaborating with other ministries on issues involving youth, without marginalising those who are not academically successful. - Bernama