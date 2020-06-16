Hannah Yeoh summoned to Bukit Aman over child marriage tweet

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh will be called to Bukit Aman next week to record her statement over a posting on her social media account on child marriage policy.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Deputy Director (Investigations/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the Segambut member of parliament would get her statement recorded on June 23.

“The case is investigated under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he told Bernama today.

Yeoh had tweeted today that she was summoned to Bukit Aman to give a statement over her tweet in March which says: “What will happen to our national road map to fight child marriage with the appointment of MP from PAS as deputy minister of @KPWKM?’’. — Bernama