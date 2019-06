GEORGE TOWN: Hard work and strong determination would make a huge difference in one’s achievement, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) told youngsters.

He said as a person goes through the puzzles of life, persistent hard work and strong determination would certainly enable the youth to steer their way to a happy and successful life.

“One must not be afraid but should look forward in embracing such new challenges. Speaking through my own experience from humble beginnings, it never crossed my mind that one day I would be the Chief Minister of Penang.

“Never doubt and limit yourself, you might just be surprised with what you can achieve with your full potential once you put your heart and mind into it,“ he said in his speech at DISTED College’s 28th Convocation Ceremony, here today.

Chow said the state government hoped the learned generation would contribute significantly towards turning the Penang 2030 vision goal into reality.

“I would also urge you (Malaysians) to contribute to society by any means possible as we all work to make this world a better place for you and me. Every effort counts, even simple things like being a positive citizen can make a huge difference,“ he said.

The convocation witnessed the graduation of 131 individuals who were DISTED’s very own diploma and certificate students in the area of business, accounting, hospitality management, creative multimedia, information technology, computer science and Intensive English. - Bernama