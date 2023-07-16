Hardcore poor STR recipients to receive SARa aid from tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: More than 210,000 recipients of the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR), who are in the hardcore poor category based on e-Kasih data, will receive the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARa) of RM600 starting tomorrow to obtain their basic food needs.

The Finance Ministry (MoF), in a statement today, said that the implementation of SARa for STR recipients in the Peninsula will be done in stages starting tomorrow, and on Aug 7 for recipients in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“STR recipients from the Peninsula will receive SARa in the form of assistance with basic necessities which will be given in cashless form amounting to RM100 per month for a period of six months until this December and (which will be) automatically deposited through an account opened using the recipient’s MyKad for purchases at supermarkets or selected retail stores nationwide.

“STR recipients from Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu will receive SARa starting tomorrow, while recipients from Perlis, Perak, Pahang, Melaka and Johor will start receiving the aid on July 31,” he said

According to the statement, STR recipients from Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will receive SARa in the form of a one-off payment of RM600 through credit into a bank account or in cash at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches nationwide.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, in the statement, said the Unity Government has allocated almost RM130 million under the Payung Rahmah initiative to help the underprivileged, especially the hardcore poor, in facing cost of living challenges.

“Therefore, with this donation, we can cover part of their daily expenses,” said Anwar.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) and SARa eligibility status checks can be found on STR’s Official Portal, at the link https://bantuantunnai.hasil.gov.my while more information on the SARa implementation mechanism can be obtained via https://www.mykasih.com.my.-Bernama