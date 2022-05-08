Hari Raya open house at Seri Perdana today

PUTRAJAYA: The huge crowd that began arriving for the Prime Minister and Ministers’ Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House today, some as early as 7.30 am, saw the gate to the Seri Perdana Complex opened at 9.30 am, which was earlier than usual.

They were required to queue at several canopies set up in the area before being allowed to enter Laman Sari, which is the venue of the open house, the first to be hosted by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his cabinet after he was appointed as Prime Minister on Aug 20 last year.

More than 5,000 guests had arrived at the open house as at 10 am today.

A special lane is provided for senior citizens, people with disabilities and pregnant women.

The kampung-style open house is from 10 am to 4 pm with a huge spread of Hari Raya dishes, comprising more than 40 types of traditional dishes, served to the guests, who were greeted by the prime minister and his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, themselves, as well as other cabinet ministers, including Senior Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Menister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

This is the first Aidilfitri open house hosted by the Malaysian Prime Minister and Cabinet since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country two years ago.

The last time was in 2019, which was hosted by then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his cabinet.

Meanwhile, guests entering the Seri Perdana Complex are reminded by security personnel not to bring along prohibited items, such as umbrella and scissors, into the premises.

Buses are provided at three drop-points every 15 minutes to pick up guests going to the open house. They are at the Putra Mosque, Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque and Putrajaya Sentral.

Md Firus Khan Nizamuddin, 42, from Sungai Pinang, in Penang, was among the guests at the open house. Along with him were his wife, mother-in-law and his six children.

“This is the fourth time my family and I attend an open house at Seri Perdana. We are happy to be able to meet the prime minister and other ministers whom we also saw on television,” he said when met by Bernama.

The lorry driver said they left Penang last night and stopped at the Tapah Rest Area to get ready and arrived at Seri Perdana at about 7.30 am. They family were all dressed in blue.

R.Selvi,50, from Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, considered herself as a hardcore visitor at the Aidilfitri open house at Seri Perdana having attended the event more than 10 times.

“I have also shook hands with many leaders and am excited to see Prime Minister Ismail Sabri today,” said the woman, clad in the traditional Punjabi suit.

To make this Aidilfitri open house even more meaningful and special was that the guests were able to shake hands with the prime minister and Cabinet ministers. A handshake was previously prohibited as a measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The children seemed the happiest to meet face to face and shake hands with the prime minister and some even took the opportunity to present Raya greeting cards to Ismail Sabri.

Mazyunah Yusrina Mohd Yazarioza, nine, said she was really happy and did not expect to be able to present a Raya greeting card that she made especially for Ismail Sabri at the open house.

Her father Mohd Yazarioza, 47, said that the family left Bukit Beruntung (Selangor) after Subuh (dawn) prayer.

“It was my intention to bring my children to meet the Prime Minister today. Alhamdulillah, our affairs have been eased and we were among the first to enter, it was a lively event this time,” he said.

Senior citizen from Kuala Lumpur, Choo Keng Chung, 73, was really excited to attend the open house hosted by the prime minister in conjunction with Aidilfitri and thoroughly enjoyed sumptuous dishes such as rendang and lemang.

Bariah Sidek, 66, from Puchong, Selangor, said she was happy to attend the open house this time and the organisers also provided facilities for senior citizens such as herself.

“I only waited for a short time as we, senior citizens, are provided with a special route to enter. I was happy to meet the Prime Minister after two years of not celebrating Aidilfitri on a large scale,” she said. — Bernama