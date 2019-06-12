Haris Kasim takes oath of office as Shah Alam mayor

SHAH ALAM: Datuk Haris Kasim took his oath of office as the 8th Mayor of Shah Alam at Wisma Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam, here today.

Perak-born Haris, 57, replaced Datuk Ahmad Zaharin Mohd Saad who was appointed as the director-general of the Land and Mineral Department last January.

The oath-taking ceremony was witnessed by Orang Besar Daerah Petaling Datuk Emran Kadir, Deputy Mayor Mohd Rashidi Ruslan and members of Shah Alam City Council (MBSA).

Haris holds a Bachelor’s degree in social science from Universiti of Malaya (UM) and a diploma in public management and administration from the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN), besides having vast experience in the field of public administration.

Before his appointment as the mayor which took effect on June 3, Haris was previously the director of Selangor Islamic Religious Department, the post he held since 2015.

Haris has also served as the Kuala Selangor District Council president from 2005 to 2011, as Hulu Langat district officer in 2011 and Sepang district officer from 2012 to 2014.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Haris said he would like to thank Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and the state government for trusting him to helm the MBSA.

He also underlined five key thrusts that would be focused on by the council in its bid to turn Shah Alam into a safe, comfortable and sustainable city.

“The main focus will be on solid waste management and public cleaning service and to empower all the relevant efforts. Besides, we will reach out to the public through our go-to-the-ground activities, while providing and diversifying our services online through the inculcation of technology.

“Attention will also be given to the effort to increase MBSA’s revenue through collection of tax arrears and the creation new sources of revenue. We also want to empower human resources by improving their knowledge and skills through courses and training,” he said.

Haris also called on all Shah Alam residents to work together with him and the MBSA to make the city a high quality, prosperous, conducive and excellent location. - Bernama