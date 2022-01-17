Hasni remains evasive on speculated state polls

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad has remained non-committal on the timing of the Johor state election despite speculation that it could be held after the Chinese New Year.

Brushing off the question with a laugh, Hasni said what was more important was the justification for a state election to be held.

“I think the justification for why the Johor state election should be held is more important than when it should be held.

“We have regulations ... Like for me to advise the Sultan to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly. I cannot do it at my whims and fancies,“ he told reporters after launching the AirAsia Super Apps (AirAsia Ride, AirAsia Food, AirAsia Grocer and AirAsia Express) here today.

Hasni, who is also Johor Umno chief, said this when asked on the opposition’s statement that he should put a stop to speculation that the polls could be held as soon as after the Chinese New Year.

Hasni, who is Benut state assemblyman, said he was bound by regulations and the State Constitution and could not simply advise the Sultan of Johor to dissolve the state assembly.

“I have stated that in a situation of a very slim majority, I need to be sensitive to the stability of the government,” he said.

Hasni said some investors also made the government’s stability as a pre-condition for investing in the state.

“As I have said earlier on the need to hold this election, I cannot reject. I need to study the matter. The voices of various parties cannot fall on deaf ears,“ he added.

The BN-led Johor government’s majority in the state assembly has been reduced to only one seat following the death of Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian last month.

The ruling coalition has 28 seats, with BN having 16, Bersatu 11 and PAS one, while Pakatan Harapan has 27 seats in the 56-seat state assembly. - Bernama