PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) chapter in Kedah has called on the authorities to provide clearer guidelines on “khalwat” (close proximity) raids.

MAH chairperson Eugene Dass today said the guidelines should be circulated to all properties offering accommodation, after the emergence of a vigilante group that has raided several budget hotels in Sungai Petani.

He urged authorities such as the police to work together with the hotels in dispensing information about such raids so that everyone would be better informed.

Applauding the police for arresting the alleged founder of an anti-vice (Badar) squad, Azhar Mohamad, Dass said most hotels are willing to cooperate with the authorities to curb immoral activities. A Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department officer had earlier lodged a report against the vigilante group.

“But the rule of the law must apply in such incidences,” he said. “We welcome those who want to help enforce the law but it must be done with guidance from the cops and other relevant enforcement agencies.”

Azhar, 46, has since being remanded for four days to assist the police under the Official Secrets Act and the Societies Act.

Kedah CID chief senior asst comm Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the alleged vigilante squad did not have any search warrants to enter premises.

The controversial Badar squad members had reportedly carried out raids on budget hotels in Sungai Petani for the last two years. Those allegedly caught for khalwat were said to be given counselling at graveyards by the Badar group.