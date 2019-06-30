Hawa regrets zero women representation in Labuan corporation’s advisory council

LABUAN: The Labuan Association for Women’s Affairs (Hawa) regrets the lack of female representation in the Labuan Corporation’s advisory council.

The association claims that this contravenes Pakatan Harapan’s election manifesto that at least 30% of policy makers are women.

Its president, Fauziah Datuk Mohd Din (pix), believes the neglect of women in the advisory council could potentially lead to protests as women are still underrepresented be it in government departments or local authorities.

“Hawa is concerned about the zero female representation in the Labuan Corporation’s advisory council, an agency under the Federal Territories Ministry.

“Traditionally the advisory council has women representation, but of late it is dominated by men and we do not understand the way women are treated as if we are not qualified to be appointed to the advisory council,” she told reporters here.

Fauziah said there are many capable women in this duty–free island, who lead non–governmental organisations and head the corporate sector who could be considered based on their skills, qualifications and integrity. — Bernama