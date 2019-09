MALACCA: Malacca cancelled the opening ceremony for Malacca state-level Merdeka@Komuniti #IniRumahKita programme, which was scheduled to take place in the MBMB Square at 11.30am today, as the haze situation has shot up to a very unhealthy level.

According to the state’s Communications, Multimedia, NGO, Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Kerk Chee Yee, the programme co-organised by the state government and the Information Department had to be cancelled following the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 212 recorded in the Malacca City as at 9am, which was a very unhealthy level.

“In this regard, please accept an apology from the state government and the Department of Information for all the hardships faced by all quarters involved in this official event,” he said in a statement today.

He said the decision was made after considering the opinion of the state Department of Environment (DOE) on the potential health risks faced by the programme staff, participants and the public who attended the programme.

“We would also like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the support and cooperation of all quarters who made the Merdeka@Komuniti #IniRumahKita programme 2019 on Sept 13 and 14 a success,” he added. - Bernama