KUCHING: All schools in nine districts in Sarawak that were closed due to hazardous level of haze yesterday, have been reopened today.

Sarawak Education Department director Dr Azhar Ahmad confirmed the matter to Bernama after receiving the latest update from the school at 9am.

“Schools, the district education offices and the state Education Department are constantly monitoring the Air Pollution Index readings before making any decision to close the affected schools,” he said.

Yesterday, a total of 409 schools in Sarawak were ordered to close after the Air Pollution Index (API) readings in some areas exceeded 200.

According to the Education Ministry circular, schools are advised to stop all outdoor activities if the API reading exceeds 100, while the school should immediately halt classes if the reading exceeds 200.

As of 8am today, only three areas still recorded unhealthy air quality with API readings below 200, namely, Sri Aman (170), Kuching (156) and Samarahan (140)

Ten other areas recorded moderate API readings, namely, Sibu (80), SK Baram (73), Mukah (78), Miri (74), Bintulu (85), Samalaju (78), Kapit (67), Limbang (55), Sarikei (75) and ILP Miri (74). — Bernama