PETALING JAYA: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz (pix), who was arrested yesterday at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, is set to be released today on police bail.

According to his lawyer, Ramesh Sivakumar, he was contacted by an investigating officer named ASP Khairul that Haziq was brought to the Batu 9 Cheras police station and then taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

“According to IO (investigating officer) he won’t be remanded and will be given police bail,“ he said in a WhatsApp message.

Haziq Abdullah was arrested on suspicion of committing carnal intercourse, distributing obscene material, committing insult to provoke a breach of the peace and for violating cyber laws.

He admitted to being one of the two men in a gay sex video that went viral on Monday night.

He further implicated Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as the other man involved in the video.

Azmin has since categorically denied that he was in the video, saying it was a nefarious plot to assassinate his character and destroy his political career.