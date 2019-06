PETALING JAYA: An aide to a deputy minister has admitted that he is one of two men in a widely circulated video showing the duo engaging in homosexual activity on a bed in a hotel room.

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who is a private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, claimed that he and the other man, whom he said was Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, were together in a room at the Four Points Hotel in Sandakan on May 11 when the incident took place.

Mohamed Azmin has denied being the person shown in the video.

In a statement issued today, he said he plans to take legal action against those involved in uploading the video on social media.

Mohamed Azmin and Haziq were in Sandakan for a by-election at the time.

In a social media post, Haziq said he had not planned for their sex act to be recorded and uploaded.

His full statement said: “I, Haziq Aziz, hereby make a sworn confession that I am the individual with Azmin Ali in the video which went viral yesterday.”

“The video was made without my permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election in (the minister’s) room at Hotel Four Points.”

“I urge MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) to investigate (the minister) on allegations of corruption. He is an individual who is unfit to be a leader.”