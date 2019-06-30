Haziq appeals to Mahathir to investigate Azmin

PETALING JAYA: Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz (pix), in his latest Facebook posting, made an earnest appeal to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to investigate the alleged wrongdoings of Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

In his latest statement, Haziq alleged that Azmin’s salary does not commensurate with his “luxurious lifestyle”.

“When we (Haziq and Azmin) were in close relationship, I heard stories about Azmin’s expenses ... his kids and his wife’s expenses too.

“Sometimes, his family’s total expenses can be shocking. I was a civil servant and I’m know a fellow civil servant’s salary and allowance,“ said Haziq.

Haziq went on to claim that the release of the lewd sex video was a deceitful act and he was used as a scapegoat.

“Why would I want to destroy my own future. The spread of the video was a disgraceful act and I really want to go back to the right path,” he added.

“I hope Malaysians will forgive me and I plead to Tun Mahathir to look into the incident from my perspective especially since I’m the victim here. I’m not from a wealthy family and I hope the Prime Minister will act fairly,” he said.

Haziq was reported to have been given a show-cause letter because PKR wanted to ensure due process was adhered to before any action was taken against him.

Haziq caused an uproar when he confessed to being one of the two men featured in a sex video, which also implicated Azmin.

The PKR disciplinary board had issued Haziq a show-cause letter on June 19 and he was given 14 days to respond.