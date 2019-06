PETALING JAYA: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz insists that he is the victim in the saga involving a lewd video purportedly showing him sharing an intimate moment with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“Everyone forgets that I’m the victim as well because someone recorded and leaked what should have been a private moment,” he said in an exclusive interview with theSun yesterday.

However Haziq, the private secretary to Deputy Minister of Primary Industries Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, commended the police for their professionalism while he was in custody.

“They treated me well. The policemen in charge of watching me were very professional and they stayed neutral,” he said.

Haziq, who has been suspended from his position as aide to Shamsul, was arrested and held in remand last Friday after he claimed that he was one of two men who appeared in the video clip. He claimed the other person was Azmin.

Asked if he had revealed to the police who were those behind the incident, he said he had no idea who was responsible and that he was in fact, the victim of this situation.

He said the incident had also brought his family closer together and they have been very supportive of him.

“They (his parents and siblings) know I need all the support they can give right now,” he added.

“It will take some time to heal but I have my family with me always,” he said.

