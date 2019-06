KUALA LUMPUR: A Sabah PKR youth leader has stated that Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz does not personally know Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Sabah deputy PKR youth leader Blisson Zainuddin today said he had been contacted by Haziq Abdullah throughout the recent Sandakan by-elections and was badgered for Azmin’s details, including his whereabouts, such as which hotel he was staying in.

“Haziq messaged me between April 27 and May 10 to ask for details about Azmin’s schedule and lodging information. I did not feel comfortable sharing the details but I decided to give him the information out of duty,“ he said at a press conference today.

He questioned Haziq’s confession video which stated that he was featured in the sex video with Azmin. Blisson said he had received a call from Haziq asking him not to tell anyone that he asked for Azmin’s details.

“If he indeed had intimate relationship with the minister, as he claimed, then would he not have direct contact with Azmin?” he said.

He also said he has made a statutory declaration report on this matter and will lodge a police report and surrender the Whatsapp exchanges with Haziq later today.