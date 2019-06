PETALING JAYA: The Haziq (pix) sex video scandal can destroy the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and derail its New Malaysia agenda, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP adviser said Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz’s allegation that a Cabinet Minister was involved in the video is the greatest challenge to PH since the 14th General Election.

“Inspector-General of Police (Datuk Seri Abdul) Hamid Bador has asked for time to determine whether the Haziq sex video is authentic or not as the police had not obtained any leads yet on the authenticity of the sex video clips,” Lim said in a statement.

“Malaysians must trust the police under a new Inspector-General of Police to carry out its duties independently, fairly and in a trustworthy manner to investigate the Haziq sex videos and the masterminds behind Haziq although they might have doubts about the role of the police under previous IGPs.”

Lim said this is why he advocates that the important principle must be re-established that no one in Malaysia is above the law, whether the Prime Minister, Cabinet Minister, Attorney-General, Inspector-General of Police or other high officers of the state.

“This is why I am pushing for an investigation into the involvement of high public officials, be it the Attorney-General or IGP at the time, who were involved in the unprecedented plot against Malaysian parliamentary democracy in the ‘Week of Long Knives July/August 2015’ to help cover-up the 1MDB mega scandal,” said the MP for Iskandar Puteri.

“The 14th Parliament is to meet for the fourth time for 12 sittings from 1st to 18th July. Are we going to allow the July Parliament to follow the Opposition dictates to be obsessed with the Haziq sex video or can PH MPs turn it into the most historic Parliamentary session of the Pakatan Harapan government where we begin to deliver the promises of a New Malaysia which had inspired Malaysians to bring about the historic peaceful and democratic change on May 9, 2018?”

Lim said the July 2019 meeting of Parliament should be known as the IPCMC Parliament instead of a Haziq sex video session.