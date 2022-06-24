Heads of department reminded to uphold integrity: Cuepacs

KANGAR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has reminded heads of department in the public sector to uphold integrity while carrying out their duties.

This followed Cuepacs receiving complaints on civil servants in Perlis being threatened with a transfer or a low key performance index (KPI) score after reprimanding their heads of department over the lack integrity when carrying out their duties,

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan (pix) said it, therefore, urged that such department heads desist from malpractices and make things right again as public servants are the pillars of the government.

“Cuepacs will not hesitate to take further action against erring department heads if the problem continues and make more detailed reports against them,” he told reporters after the Perlis public servants gathering with the Cuepacs president at Hotel Regency, here, yesterday.

On the proposed policy of having four working days per week, Adnan said Cuepacs took note of it and would study the proposal before making any suggestions.

“We are also looking at the sectors that are suitable for the new work arrangement,” he added. — Bernama