Health, Home Ministries to present data on social ills, health involving youths

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health and Home Ministries have been asked to present the latest data on the health and social problems involving youth in the country at the upcoming Cabinet Committee on Youth Development (JKPB) meeting.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said this will enable the respective ministries to implement more accurate intervention programmes with the latest data to help solve these issues.

“So, in the next meeting, all these issues will be discussed with 29 ministries on the programmes involving youth in the respective ministries.

“For example, Health Ministry will present data on issues such as diabetes, mental health and the high rape cases.

“Based on Home Ministry data, we will conduct programmes to solve the issues with all ministries,” she told reporters after attending the meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Parliament Building today.

Yeoh said all ministries have been asked to list youth-related programmes to be coordinated with the initiatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to ensure that there is no overlap, especially in programmes involving youth entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, KBS in a statement, said the JKPB meeting is aimed at coordinating and streamlining the system for the implementation of youth development initiatives and programmes, and to plan for the development of young people so that they can contribute more productively to the country’s socio-economic development.

The statement added that JKPB’s terms of reference include acting as a consulting, coordinating and advisory body to the government for MADANI youth development.

The committee also discussed the current issues of national youth development and approved specific steps in terms of policy, planning and the implementation of the youth development agenda to improve the well-being of the quality of life of the youth generation. - Bernama